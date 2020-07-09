

Corolla Cross

BANGKOK, July 9, 2020 - (JCN Newswire) - Toyota Motor Corporation (Toyota) has added the new Corolla Cross compact SUV to its Corolla series. The global premiere of the model was held in Thailand today (https://www.toyota.co.th/en/news/EdBwlNOD), where sales have now commenced. The Corolla Cross will be launched in a growing number of other markets, going forward.Since its launch in Japan in 1966, the Corolla series has sold a cumulative total of 48 million units or more, in more than 150 countries and regions around the world; it is Toyota's best-selling car. The Corolla has continued to evolve in line with the needs of the times and of the regions it is sold in. By adding a new model to the Corolla series to suit the growing demand of SUVs, the enhanced Corolla line-up enables customers to select the model that better suits their diverse lifestyles and life stages.With "Corolla Meets SUV" being the key phrase for the development of the Corolla Cross, the model was designed as a new type of SUV that combines dignified sturdiness in the exterior, and utility in a manner that exceeds customer expectations. The TNGA(1) platform (GA-C) has enabled the Corolla Cross to achieve high-quality performance, a comfortable ride, and outstanding quietness. In addition to its exceptional comfort, the Corolla Cross provides a spacious cabin, easy entry into and exit from the car, class-leading(2) luggage space suitable for all scenarios, and safety equipment inherited from the Corolla series. In this way, the new model realizes comfort, utility, and peace of mind for customers.Daizo Kameyama, Chief Engineer in charge of development, commented on the unveiling of the new model: "Now that the Corolla Cross has newly joined the Corolla family, we sincerely hope that our customers will warmly welcome the vehicle to become part of their families: just like their partners, siblings or even friends. We wish that the Corolla Cross could assist customers in creating a new story by loading on their vehicle the people who are important to them, the luggage, and their dreams for the future."The key characteristics of the Corolla Cross are outlined below: (Specifications are subject to change depending on the target market)OverallThe Corolla Cross frame is based on the TNGA platform (GA-C)- A new torsion-beam suspension results in a stable, cushioned ride- A spacious cabin and class-leading luggage spaceExteriorThe Corolla Cross features a powerful, sleek, and sophisticated appearance- A relaxed side view hints at a spacious interior and underlines the car's status- An imposing and powerful front and rear- Sturdy front fender molds underscore the car's sense of energy- The contrast between the rear fenders and the cabin results in an impressive rearviewInteriorA comfortable interior space- Outstanding views and ample head clearance- Class-leading luggage capacity of 487 liters / 440 liters(3)Outstanding utility- The height providing easy access to the luggage space- The large spacious door openings; this makes entering or exiting the vehicle easy even when carrying a childPerformanceSuperb maneuverability- An elevated driving position contributes to a wide field of view, and helps minimize blind spots- A class-leading minimum turning radius of 5.2 meters results in responsive handlingCombination of driving performance and comfort- Optimized suspension geometry and the use of large, soft bushings ensure that passengers in all seats enjoy a comfortable rideSafety equipmentSafety equipment(4) inherited from the Corolla series provides safety and customer peace of mind.Environmental performanceLightening the body has enabled even the gasoline-powered grades to achieve superb fuel efficiency.(5) As a result, both the gasoline-powered and hybrid models boast class-leading environmental performance.(1) Toyota New Global Architecture. Toyota's company-wide global program to structurally transform automobile design. The goal of TNGA is to dramatically improve the basic performance and marketability of Toyota vehicles by redeveloping powertrain units and vehicle platforms and reconceiving overall vehicle optimization(2) The comparison within the C-segment market in Thailand (Toyota survey).(3) The Corolla Cross features 487 liters of luggage space when carrying the puncture repair kit, and 440 liters when carrying a temporary spare tire(4) The Toyota Safety Sense will be installed as a standard feature for the Hybrid High grade model introduced in Thailand. Blind Spot Monitor and Rear Cross Traffic Alert are equipped to the High and Mid grades in Hybrid models for Thailand.(5) The Thailand-specification Corolla Cross hybrid electric models achieved a fuel efficiency 4.3L/100km, CO2 emissions of 98g/km, and the gasoline-powered models achieved a fuel efficiency of 6.5L/100km, CO2 emissions of 150g/km under the NEDC (New European Driving Cycle).About Toyota Motor CorporationToyota Motor Corporation (TMC) is the global mobility company that introduced the Prius hybrid-electric car in 1997 and the first mass-produced fuel cell sedan, Mirai, in 2014. Headquartered in Toyota City, Japan, Toyota has been making cars since 1937. Today, Toyota proudly employs 370,000 employees in communities around the world. Together, they build around 10 million vehicles per year in 29 countries, from mainstream cars and premium vehicles to mini-vehicles and commercial trucks, and sell them in more than 170 countries under the brands Toyota, Lexus, Daihatsu and Hino. For more information, please visit www.toyota-global.com.