Authority Titans: From a Small Town Boy to Big City Business: How Jason Rorie Created Elevated Technologies

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Every business owner, no matter how big or how small the business, knows how important it is to secure their information from thieves and competitors. Most small business owners, however, have a mindset that they are too small, and the chances of getting hacked are very slim to none. Jason Rorie understands the importance of security and works to change this mindset.

Jason Rorie grew up in the small town of Corinth, Mississippi. In high school, he bought his first computer, an entry-level consumer brand that was sold at Walmart. However, after graduating, he found that opportunity was scarce at home. Jason instead found an opportunity in the military.

He joined the U.S. Navy and left for boot camp in 1996. While serving in the Navy, Jason served as a Radioman/Information Systems Technician for four years. It was there that Jason earned experience in the tech and security career. He held his Top Secret Security Clearance from 1996 to 2000. He worked with military cryptography and encrypted messages and communication circuits daily.

On his first tour to the Persian Gulf, his chief asked him. "What do you want to accomplish in your first four years in the Navy?" Without hesitation, Jason replied that he intended to reach four goals: advance from E1 to E5, earn Sailor the Quarter during his tenure, earn an Enlisted Surface Warfare pin, and earn a Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal. Jason's chief laughed at his ambitious goals. This incident would drive Jason to work unfettered and ultimately achieve all his goals. By the time he reached his goals, the chief had already been transferred. Jason was still grateful for inspiring him to set goals and achieve them.

Serving in the Navy provided Jason with the technical and security knowledge that he would need to reach his goals. He also gained experience in leadership, work ethic, and conduct, which greatly influenced his character and his career. After his time in the Navy, Jason set new goals.

Jason attended technical schools to learn IT skills such as programming and network engineering. He would also go on to earn a degree in Computer Network Engineering and a Bachelors in Technology Management. As he studied, Jason worked in various jobs in the IT industry. Most of his clients were small business owners, and Jason enjoyed helping them, but he thought he could do it better on his own terms. He set up his goal to own his own IT consulting company.

Jason moved to Houston and started Elevated Technologies in 2006. Despite having no contacts and fierce competition in the fourth largest city in the country, Jason was determined to overcome the odds.

In the early days of Elevated Technologies, he also worked in a tech support role for a software company that was recognized as one of the Bayou City's fastest-growing tech companies. By 2009, Jason's skill at acquiring and serving clients elevated his consulting business He felt he could no longer do both jobs. He would give his all for Elevated Technologies. A year later, he would hire his first employee, who remains with his firm today. When Jason committed all of his time and energy to Elevated Technologies, he experienced the strain of long hours, professional and personal challenges, and more stress that come with running a business. However, he also experienced a great feeling as he learned one of the essential keys to success: perseverance.

In 2015, Elevated Technologies was officially recognized on Houston's Business Journal's Fast Tech 25 list and the Fast 100, a list of the fastest-growing companies in any industry in Houston. Since then, he has also founded Triad InfoSec and Cyber Security Insurance Group. Jason has also authored two books, "Small Business - A Hacker's Playground" and "Small Town Boy - Big City Business: A Veterans Story of Goals, Grit, and Perseverance While Chasing His Passion."

