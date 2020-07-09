Organic growth of 15.7% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation over the first half of 2020: €1,476 million in sales Up 15.8% as reported

Sustained positive momentum of molecular biology product lines

As expected, adverse impact of the global health crisis on microbiology, immunoassay and industrial applications product lines

In light of the withdrawal of its annual objectives, bioMérieux (Paris:BIM), a world leader in the field of in vitro diagnostics, today announced preliminary quarterly information about its business activity ending June 30, 2020.

BUSINESS ACTIVITY

Analysis of sales In millions 2nd quarter Cumul. 1st half SALES 2019 643 1,275 Currency effect -4 -0.7% +2 +0.2% Changes in scope of consolidation(1) -1 -0.1% -1 -0.1% Organic growth at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation +69 +10.7% +200 +15.7% SALES 2020 707 +9.9% 1,476 +15.8% (1) Disposal of businesses in Australia and acquisition of Invisible Sentinel (February 7, 2019)

As of June 30, 2020, bioMérieux's sales totaled €1,476 million compared with €1,275 million in the first half of 2019, representing growth of 15.7% at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation. Currency effects were negligible, since the appreciation of the US dollar against the Euro was offset by devaluations of emerging market currencies.

In the 2nd quarter, bioMérieux recorded solid growth of nearly 11% compared with the same period of 2019. The evolution of the different product lines reveals contrasting performances:

As expected, the adverse impact of the health crisis increased in the 2 nd quarter and was felt in particular in the microbiology and immunoassay product lines related to the lower patient traffic in hospitals and industrial applications for the agri-food sector. These ranges recorded a decrease in sales year-on-year, despite improvement in the final weeks of the quarter.

quarter and was felt in particular in the microbiology and immunoassay product lines related to the lower patient traffic in hospitals and industrial applications for the agri-food sector. These ranges recorded a decrease in sales year-on-year, despite improvement in the final weeks of the quarter. The BIOFIRE FILMARRAY syndromic testing line made a major contribution to the Group's solid performance, with 62% growth compared with the 2nd quarter of 2019. Other molecular biology product lines related to COVID-19 epidemic saw a strong demand as well.

Detailed information about 2nd quarter sales and the financial results for the first half of 2020 will be released on September 2, 2020. The 2020 financial objectives remain withdrawn due to a lack of visibility on all the consequences of the health crisis.

EVENTS IN THE QUARTER

bioMérieux issues a €200 million Euro PP bond

On June 29, bioMérieux announced that it had issued a €200 million Euro PP bond with a top-tier European institutional investor. This private placement comprises 2 tranches: one 7-year €145 million tranche, and one 10-year €55 million tranche, bearing an aggregated annual coupon of 1.61%.

Notes and definitions

The above forward-looking statements are based, entirely or partially, on assessments or judgments that may change or be modified, due to uncertainties and risks related to the Company's economic, financial, regulatory and competitive environment, notably those described in the 2019 Universal Registration Document. Accordingly, the Company cannot give any assurance nor make any representation as to whether the objectives will be met. The Company does not undertake to update or otherwise revise any forecasts or objectives presented herein, except in compliance with the disclosure obligations applicable to companies whose shares are listed on a stock exchange.

Currency effect: this is established by converting actual numbers at the average rates of year y-1. In practice, those rates are either average rates communicated by the ECB, or hedged rates if hedging instruments have been set up.

Changes in scope of consolidation: these are determined:

for acquisitions in the period, by deducting from sales for the period the amount of sales generated during the period by acquired entities as from the date they entered the consolidated reporting scope;

for acquisitions in the previous period, by deducting from sales for the period the amount of sales generated in the months in the previous period during which the acquired entities were not consolidated;

for disposals in the period, by adding to sales for the period the amount of sales generated by entities sold during the previous period in the months of the current period during which these entities were no longer consolidated;

for disposals in the previous period, by adding to sales for the period the amount of sales generated during the previous period by the entities sold.

Note: Unless otherwise stated, growth is expressed year-on-year at constant exchange rates and scope of consolidation.

