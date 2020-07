Startup Natron Energy is building a battery using Prussian blue analogue electrodes and a sodium-ion electrolyte. Investors include ABB Technology Ventures, NanoDimension Capital, Volta Energy Technologies, Chevron, Khosla Ventures, and Prelude Ventures.From pv magazine USA Natron Energy, a California-based startup developing a battery using Prussian blue analogue electrodes and a sodium-ion electrolyte, has raised $35 million in series D funding round led by ABB Technology Ventures, NanoDimension Capital and Volta Energy Technologies. Return backers Chevron Technology Ventures, Khosla Ventures, ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...