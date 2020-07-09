

HAMBURG (dpa-AFX) - Fielmann AG (FLMNF.PK) reported that its group sales for the first half of 2020 declined to 611 million euros from the previous year's 758.2 million euros.



Sales for the first half of 2020 declined to 3.1 million glasses from 4.1 million glasses last year. The external sales including VAT and inventory reached 710 million euros compared to 884.4 million euros last year.



The company expects pre-tax profit to be at least 35 million euros compared to 127.6 million euros last year.



The business recovered and Fielmann's May sales increased by +157% compared to the previous month.



In June sales increased by +29% over the previous month and reached a level of +3% over the same month last year.



The company expects external sales of over 1.5 billion euros for the full year, group sales of over 1.3 billion euros and a pre-tax profit of over 100 million euros.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

FIELMANN-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de