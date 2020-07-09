CarExamer Announces Free Used Car Checklist

- Vehicle Inspection Experts CarExamer Release Completely Free-to-use Car Buying Checklist

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With one in six people buying used cars every single year, CarExamer have released a completely free-to-use vehicle inspection checklist to identify issues before they happen and help reduce the number of newly purchased car faults.

As an industry-leading vehicle inspection service with years of experience in the automotive industry, CarExamer have released a comprehensive 18-point checklist designed to take action against undeclared vehicle issues, faults and safety issues in vehicle purchases.

Categories include:

Features to look out for

How to Test a Vehicle

Background information to check

The checklist is completely free without registration for both download and online use, and it can be accessed permanently from the CarExamer.com website.

WHAT BUYERS NEED TO KNOW, before going to view the car and questions to ask the seller

Two car keys (one key = £180 potential expense)

(one key = £180 potential expense) Service history

Invoices history backing repair history

Last service date (full service = £200 potential expense)

(full service = £200 potential expense) Timing belt replacement date (£380-£600 potential expense)

(£380-£600 potential expense) Owner's manual

Car History Data information will get buyers:

Recall history

Mot History

Insurance write-off history

Mileage discrepancy

Finance history

Stolen record

CHECK LIST- Buyers need to identify any signs of issues or potential problems in the future

Road Test

Cold engine start/restart



Hot engine start/restart



Any Noises/vibrations



Handling



Gear selection



Clutch operation



Brake operation



Handbrake operation



A/C operation



Heater operation/hot and cold and controls



Engine temperature



Cooling fan operation



Warning lights - air bag, abs, battery light, all dashboard lights on ignition on have to come on when engine started have to come off.

Under bonnet checks

Water/Oil/Coolant/brake fluid - Condition and leaks



Auxiliary belt condition



Battery condition



Charging system

External and Electrical

Glass/Mirrors/Body work



Exterior lights



Interior lights



Horn/washers/wipers



Electrical controls/switches



Interior wear and tear



Both key operation in door locks

Wheels and Tyres

Condition checks (1.6mm UK legal limit)



Spare wheel



Tool kit/jack



Locking nut

Brakes

Front disc and pads



Rear disc and pads



Drums and shoes would not be visible (check for handbrake efficiency-or any squeak noise when applying break and handbrake)



Hoses/pipes/cables

Underside checks

Exhaust system



Steering/suspension



Drive shafts/CV boots



Oils leaks

About CarExamer:

CarExamer is a UK and worldwide inspection service dedicated to being a budget-friendly way to take the uncertainty out of car buying to promote clarity, safety and customer satisfaction above all else. With a huge range of experience and a true passion for cars, CarExamer, led by Klavs Simkus, make the whole car purchasing experience as easy and smooth as possible