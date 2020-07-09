UK Real Estate Company Hondo Enterprises in Partnership With Savills to Use BioProtectUs System in United Kingdom

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hondo Enterprises, in partnership with Savills, has become the first and only company in the United Kingdom to utilise the BIOPROTECTUs system offered by BioSupplies.com, LLC in the United Kingdom. When it is applied to surfaces and spaces, it creates a highly durable protective shield that provides antimicrobial protection for up to 90 days inhibiting and preventing the growth and spread of problematic algae, bacteria, fungi, mold and viruses. The system, which features a water-based anti-microbial called BIOPROTECT, was independently verified by a third party to eradicate SARS-CoV-2 from surfaces for more than six weeks. SARS-CoV-2 is the unique coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The partners have agreed to use the system to support its managed portfolio, including Brixton Village, Cancer Research UK and the Leadenhall building and to extend the service delivery to occupiers situated within the managed properties. Through a special distribution agreement Hondo, with partners like Savills have become the first companies in the U.K. to use the revolutionary cleaning system.

"As we emerge from the lockdown, one of the most important economic challenges is giving consumers the confidence to re-emerge into the public sphere and to patronise retail and hospitality businesses. We were able to team up with BioProtect in order to bring this incredible product to the UK in order to make sure people can socialise, shop and feel safe outside of their homes," said Taylor McWilliams of Hondo Enterprises.

In early June, the Global Virus Network (GVN), a coalition of the world's preeminent virologists, announced after "extensive tests" two of its Centers of Excellence demonstrated that a "BIOPROTECT formulation by ViaClean Technologies eradicates SARS-CoV-2, the unique coronavirus that causes COVID-19, on surfaces and provides continuous residual virucidal activity for more than six weeks."

About Hondo Enterprises

Hondo Enterprises is a property investment, development and asset management company specialising in transactions in Central London.

Hondo Enterprises' current portfolio consists of a portfolio of three car parks let to NCP slated for redevelopment; Brixton Market, a collection of over 140 unique retail and food traders sitting on over 2 acres of Brixton town centre; and the Sports Direct development site directly adjacent to the market in Brixton that will deliver office and retail.

