COMMERCIAL ACTIVITY IMPACTED BY THE SPREAD OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC

STRONG REVENUE RECOVERY IN JUNE +3% WORLDWIDE AND +13 IN THE US VS 2019

5,850 UNiD PERSONALIZED SURGERIES PERFORMED ON A CUMULATIVE BASIS AS OF JUNE 30, 2020

The MEDICREA Group (Euronext Growth Paris: FR0004178572 ALMED; OTCQX Best Market -MRNTF), pioneering the transformation of spinal surgery through Artificial Intelligence, predictive modeling and patient specific implants with its UNiD ASI (Adaptive Spine Intelligence) proprietary software platform, services and technologies, publishes sales for the first half of 2020.

(€ millions) H1 2019 H1 2020 Variation Variation

at Constant

Exchange Rate USA Rest of the world Total Sales 8.7 7.4 16.1 7.6 5.6 13.2 -13% -24% -18% -15% -24% -19%

Sales for the 2nd quarter amounted to €5.8 million, bringing the half-year total to €13.2 million, down 18% compared to the first half of 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The postponement of many elective surgeries since mid-March had a strong negative impact on activity over this period.

As soon as the containment measures and the mobilization of healthcare institutions in many countries were announced, MEDICREA prepared for the worst-case scenario, which was planned to have no billings for the second quarter. Despite a very sharp drop in sales in April and May, representing the equivalent of (-25%) and (-66%) of a normative activity, respectively, June sales recovered strongly, totaling €3.2 million, up +3% compared to the same period last year, i.e. a sequential growth of +75% between May 2020 and June 2020.

In June, the Group's three main markets performed well given the health context:

In the United States, sales were up by +13% compared to June 2019, despite the continued strong spread of COVID-19 in many States;

- In Belgium, growth was +12% over the same period;

- Sales in France are gradually returning to normal, with some regions having regained good momentum while those most affected by the pandemic are still under limited activity.

The use of UNiD patient-specific rods planning and manufacturing services also shows a strong recovery with 144 UNiD personalized surgeries having taken place in the United States in June, an increase of +33% compared to the same month of the previous year, and 5,850 surgeries performed cumulatively as of June 30, 2020 since the launch of this technology.

We had planned for a difficult second quarter, but strategic management of the crisis along with the favorable evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic enabled us to resume business faster than expected while generating very strong activity across our various markets. Therefore, our sales recorded a clear rebound as of May 15. The strong sales generated in June 2020 for MEDICREA demonstrated a positive sign to the potential end of this crisis. The current evolution of the health situation in the United States and in the southern hemisphere obliges us, to remain cautious as the catch-up effect that will inevitably occur is still anticipated for the second half of 2020 but could be delayed by a few months. commented Denys Sournac, Founder, President and CEO of MEDICREA.

On June 30, 2020, the cash position was €13.2 million.

The strategic discussions which had resumed in May after a period of interruption due to the spread of the COVID-19 epidemic, are continuing to be very active.

Next publication: 2020 Half-Year results: September 14, 2020 after market

About MEDICREA (www.medicrea.com)

Through the lens of predictive medicine, MEDICREA leverages its proprietary software analysis tools with big data and machine learning technologies supported by an expansive collection of clinical and scientific data. The Company is well-placed to streamline the efficiency of spinal care, reduce procedural complications and limit time spent in the operating room.

Operating in a $10 billion marketplace, MEDICREA is a Small and Medium sized Enterprise (SME) with 175 employees worldwide, which includes 35 who are based in the U.S. The Company has an ultra-modern manufacturing facility in Lyon, France housing the development and production of 3D-printed titanium patient-specific implants.

For further information, please visit: medicrea.com.

Connect with MEDICREA

FACEBOOK INSTAGRAM TWITTER WEBSITE YOUTUBE

MEDICREA is listed on

EURONEXT Growth Paris

EnterNext PEA PME 150 Index

ISIN: FR 0004178572

Ticker: ALMED

LEI: 969500BR1CPTYMTJBA37

MEDICREA is traded on

OTCQX Best Market

Ticker: MRNTF

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005330/en/

Contacts:

MEDICREA

Denys SOURNAC

Founder, Chairman and CEO

dsournac@medicrea.com

Fabrice KILFIGER

Chief Financial Officer

fkilfiger@medicrea.com

Tel: +33 (0)4 72 01 87 87