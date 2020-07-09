

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - PageGroup plc (PAGE.L) reported a 47.6% decline in Q2 group gross profit, but said it now looks forward to driving improved activity and gross profit through the second half.



Steve Ingham, Chief Executive Officer, PageGroup, said, 'PageGroup has a deep core of engaged and motivated employees and we will continue to support them and look to add expertise over the coming months and years. We know the future remains unpredictable, but we believe now is the right time to start reinvesting in our flexible and highly diversified business model. Having weathered a particularly challenging Q2, we now look forward to driving improved activity and gross profit through the second half.'



