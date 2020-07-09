High Voltage Cables Market Size Worth $47.2 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 3.7%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global high voltage cables market size is expected to reach USD 47.2 billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of3.7%, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing investments in offshore wind farms and preference for energy generation from renewable sources are the major factors driving the market. The demand for refined power T&D systems is expected to be another critical factor driving the market over the forecast period.

High investments and new projects have been launched in various emerging economies for power generation from renewable energy sources. This energy generation needs to be supplied to the end-users through efficient cables with less transmission loss. Thus, high voltage (HV) cables allow the transmission and distribution of electricity safely. The submarine HV cables are also installed to enable communication between the regions across the globe.

Key suggestions from the report:

The global market accounted for USD 35.11 billion in 2019 and is expected to register a CAGR of 3.7% from 2020 to 2027

Overhead emerged as the largest installation segment in 2019 and is estimated to retain the leading position throughout the forecast period

Asia Pacific holds the largest share in the global market. Grid interconnections and increasing offshore wind farms projects in the region are the key factors responsible for region's growth.

Read 120 page research report with ToC on "High Voltage Cables Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By End Use (Energy & Power, Building & Construction), By Installation (Overhead, Underground, Submarine), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/high-voltage-cables-market

The power grid interconnection has proved beneficial for the growth of the overall market due to its advantages including reduced transmission losses and efficient power transmission. In addition, the power grid operator is undergoing upgradation and renovation of the old infrastructure. For instance, in 2019, NKT A/S signed a contract with TenneT (Germann-Dutch) power grid operator to provide HV cables.

Grand View Research has segmented the global high voltage cables market on the basis of installation, end use, and region:

High Voltage Cables Installation Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Overhead



Underground



Submarines

High Voltage Cables End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

Aerospace & Defense



Building & Construction



Oil & Gas



Energy & Power



IT & Telecommunication



Others

High Voltage Cables Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2016 - 2027)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



U.K.





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





India





Japan



South America



Brazil



Middle East & Africa

& List of Key Players of High Voltage Cables Market:

Prysmian Group



Nexans



NKT A/S



Southwire Company, LLC



Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.



Finolex Cables



Dubai Cable Company, Pvt. Ltd.

