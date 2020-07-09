IRLAB's Clinical Drug Candidate IRL752 Published in JPET

STOCKHOLM, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- IRLAB announced today that a scientific paper reporting the distinctive pharmacological profile of IRL752, in development for the treatment of impaired balance and falls in Parkinson's disease, is accepted and published online in the Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, JPET.

"This paper was the result of a successful cross-disciplinary collaboration between scientists at IRLAB and an academic research group in the UK. To share our research within an international network and explore the potential of our drug candidate in a renowned independent lab, specialized in studies of cognitive processes, is significant for us. I would also like to emphasize the importance of these scientific findings for the continued clinical development and, ultimately, the change we hope IRL752 will bring to affected patients and their caregivers," says Stephan Hjorth, Ph.D., Prof., senior scientific advisor at IRLAB.

JPET, The Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, is a highly ranked international research journal in the field of pharmacology. The journal is published by The American Society for Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics (ASPET).

IRL752 is a drug candidate in clinical Phase II and is in development by IRLAB for the treatment of impaired balance (postural dysfunction) and falls in Parkinson's disease (PD-Falls). The paper reports the pharmacological profile of IRL752, characterized by facilitatory impact on cortical noradrenaline, dopamine and acetylcholine neurotransmission, accompanied by improved cognitive functions. This pharmacological profile is in line with the potential clinical usefulness of IRL752 in conditions where cortical neurotransmission may be dysregulated, such as the axial motor and cognitive deficits associated with impaired balance and falls in Parkinson's Disease. The effect profile of IRL752 was characterized through in vivo studies, assessing effects on behavior, neurotransmission and gene expression, as well as in vitro assays investigating receptor interactions.

The paper was published online as part of JPET Fast Forward, which contains papers in manuscript form that have been accepted and published in JPET but have not been copyedited and have not been assigned to an issue of the journal. Copyediting, including graphics, may lead to some differences between the Fast Forward version and the final version.

Paper: Hjorth, S. et al. (3S)-3-(2,3-difluorophenyl)-3-methoxypyrrolidine (IRL752) - a novel cortical-preferring catecholamine transmission- and cognition-promoting agent. Journal of Pharmacology and Experimental Therapeutics, DOI: 10.1124/jpet.120.000037.

