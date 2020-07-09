INGENICO GROUP: Ingenico helps digital businesses scale at pace

Press Release

Amsterdam, July, 9, 2020

Ingenico helps digital businesses scale at pace

Ingenico Groupfor digital businesses specifically designed to reach peak payments conversion. The new range of products are built for online consumers who demand fast, mobile and secure payments with a choice of preferred payment method and currency. The offer includes the Ingenico Recurring Payments Suite, pay-per-use payments and brings all of Ingenico ePayments' expertise together, alongside partnerships with best-in-class third-party providers to address the needs of digital businesses.

The digital and subscription economy are growing at a rapid rate and the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the demand for digital products and services further. Today's consumers demand the full digital experience to be catered to their needs and preferences. However, many digital companies struggle to apply their UX-driven business approach to the payment experience - especially on a global scale, where there is significant variation in preferred payment methods, currencies and mobile usage in different localities.

Ingenico will help digital businesses to increase revenue and grow faster in new markets and segments by providing the most convenient local payment options to end users and global payment set up designed to increase payment conversion. This will be achieved across the following tailored solutions:

Cross border payments at scale: offers more than 150 payment methods and currencies to support digital companies with cross-border payments as well as unique local payment processing solutions in the biggest fast-growing markets, such as Russia, China and Latin America.



Payment performance analysis: offers personalized payment performance analysis and recommendations, tailored to increase customer's revenue;



Recurring Payments Suite: helping companies with recurring payments, the suite is built to make recurring payments secure and convenient for the digital subscribers and increase authorization rates for cross-border payments.



Subscription payments: an integration with leading subscription and billing systems to provide consumers with secure and convenient payments globally.



Ingenico has partnered with the biggest subscription and billing service providers, such as Zuora, Aria Systems, Vindicia and SAP to help support digital businesses that offer subscriptions with their payments needs. Along with the widest coverage of payment methods and acquirers to cater to every browser worldwide, integrations with best-in-class third-party providers will enable Ingenico to offer a wide range of debit and credit card payments, as well as alternative payments methods (APMs) used in large and fast-growing markets.

Andrew Monroe, General Manager, North America, Ingenico ePayments, said: "We are seeing a clear shift to digital in our everyday lives with more and more consumers turning to this medium for a variety of everyday needs. So, it is important that we help our digital businesses scale, increase their conversions and ensure their customers have easy and secure payments that match the offering they are purchasing."

To learn more about Ingenico's digital goods and services suite, please visit: ingenico.com/digital

