AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC (CN1) AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC: Net Asset Value(s) 09-Jul-2020 / 09:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI NORDIC DEALING DATE: 08/07/2020 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 407.7182 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 514596 CODE: CN1 ISIN: LU1681044647 Category Code: NAV TIDM: CN1 Sequence No.: 74673 EQS News ID: 1089897 End of Announcement EQS News Service

