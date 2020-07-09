Security Leader Adeya Launches Industry-first, Zero-trust, Encrypted Video Conferencing

Adeya's market-leading solution offers enterprises and governments a powerful collaboration platform without compromising on security

MORGES, Switzerland, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Adeya , the secure collaboration leader, announced the launch of its Confidential Video Conferencing feature - the new feature compliments Adeya's end-to-end encrypted collaboration suite. Adeya's platform provides clients with encrypted private calls, messaging, confidential video calls, and secure file transfer. At a time when the use of consumer-grade apps for work has dramatically increased breach and privacy infringement risks, the service offers teams a channel to collaborate efficiently, with absolute security.

In recent months, the COVID-19 pandemic has compelled many businesses to rapidly adopt collaboration apps to support teamwork and business continuity, with 62 million business app downloads during just one week of March, a 90% year-on-year increase. [1]

This work-from-home revolution has seen both employers and employees incorporate easy-to-use consumer apps into their daily work. However, several high profile incidents have raised awareness about the often hidden risks of such apps. From uninvited intruders "bombing private calls," user data mysteriously transiting through countries such as China, sensitive information consistently leaking into the public domain/darknet, and to governments/ regulators banning certain apps, users are continually learning the hard way that many apps do not offer enterprise-grade security.

This increased awareness has triggered many businesses to seek alternative, more secure communication tools. Adeya has itself seen an 80% spike in demand for secure video calls.[2]

Adeya's Confidential Video Conferencing service addresses a critical market need by enabling employees to collaborate easily without fear of exposing confidential information to unnecessary risks. Based on military-grade secure communications technology, the new feature is available across the company's entire portfolio - Adeya Business, the cloud-based solution for executives, Adeya Enterprise, its unified communication service, and Adeya Guard, its closed-circle communication platform for governments.

One company already onboarding the platform is Alpiq, the renowned Swiss electricity producer. Urs Koehler, Security Awareness & Assessment Officer, Alpiq, said, "We continually need to balance the need to ensure our senior executives are empowered to work safely and efficiently wherever they are, while still maintaining data protection and security. It is vital that when choosing tools to support business continuity, we did not sacrifice security for speed. Having worked with Adeya for several years, we know that our employees can continue to work and collaborate effectively and safely while we, as a business, can trust that our confidential information and documentation is completely secure."

Samir Khosla, Chairman of Adeya, commented, "At the onset of the pandemic, companies quickly leapt to decentralized working, striving to keep operating while ensuring employee safety. Those enterprises whose business continuity/disaster recovery plans did not address secure collaboration, found themselves dealing with increased risk of breaches and other security failings, as they hastily deployed quick and easy collaboration tools across the vast majority of their employees.

Khosla concluded, "When it comes to enterprise data, ease of use and onboarding inducements should never trump security and privacy. We urge all companies to carefully weigh the attractiveness of freemium conferencing services and document sharing platforms against the risk of a single collaboration related breach, which could lay an organization's confidentiality bare. Share prices could be detrimentally impacted, and hard-earned customer/shareholder confidence could be damaged. We strive to deliver upon our vision of a world wherein users can collaborate digitally without fear of an intentional or accidental compromise of their confidential information."

The new Confidential Video Conferencing feature integrates Adeya's military-grade security DNA with cutting edge collaboration tools, creating a framework that encrypts all parts of a multi-user conference, an approach not followed by most competing apps. Additionally, the company's unique anti-big data ethos, which rejects data-sharing arrangements and promotes data sovereignty, ensures that clients remain in control of all their data, at all times.

The Confidential Video Conferencing feature is available now and integrates with Adeya's existing solution packages.

About Adeya

Adeya is a privately-owned cybersecurity technology company, providing enterprises with a military-grade secure communications and collaboration platform. As a Swiss company conducting its R&D and product development at its headquarters, the company benefits from Swiss neutrality, ensuring the highest level of privacy and no third-party data sharing.

Adeya remains the most trusted and private alternative to public, consumer-grade applications that are insecure and unsuitable for the workplace.

Adeya's solutions safeguard against third- party infiltration, cyber espionage, data leakages, and regulatory breaches. After a decade of serving international government and defence clients, the company is now bringing its technology to enterprises, where the nature of cyberattacks is becoming increasingly sophisticated.

For more information, visit www.adeya.ch

