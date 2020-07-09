BIND 4.0 International Accelerator 5th Call Starts With 57 Leading Multinational Companies Looking for Startups From Around the World

The open innovation and acceleration program will receive applications for its 5th edition in the fields of manufacturing, food, energy, and health until September 11

BASQUE COUNTRY, Spain, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Open Innovation and Accelerator Program for smart industry, based in Basque Country, Spain, BIND 4.0 , has just started its fifth call for innovative startups from around the world. This open innovation program is seeking startups that apply disruptive technologies in the fields of manufacturing, food, energy and health, and it will receive application until September 11. For this year, the number of companies of international reference participating in BIND 4.0 continues growing, and there are now 57 in total, such as Ferrovial, EDP, Sarralle, Arcelor, ABB, Iberdrola, Michelin, Quirónsalud and Siemens Gamesa, among others.

BIND 4.0, developed by the Department of Economic Development and Infrastructure through the SPRI Group, the Basque Government's business development agency, seeks the best technological projects among startups around the world, with the goal of achieving a double objective. On the one hand, industry-leading companies accelerate innovation to boost and improve their competitiveness through collaboration with startups, as a source of agile and efficient innovation. And, on the other hand, startups accelerate their arrival to the market in the hands of large companies of international reference and with direct access to the Basque industrial ecosystem.

For this reason, one of the greatest new aspects of the latest edition is that the number of collaborating partners continues to grow, and BIND 4.0 already has 57 large companies, which will be in charge of selecting the best projects from among all the applications received. This year Enagás, Erhardt, GH Cranes & Components, Ingeteam, Tubos Reunidos and Vidrala join the large firms already participating in the program.

Almost 70% of Startups Continue Their Contracts

BIND 4.0, has accelerated a total of 108 startups and has developed 178 innovative projects in the Advanced Manufacturing, Energy, Health and Food sectors. BIND 4.0 has received more than 1,700 applications since it began in 2016. All these figures place the Basque Country as one of the great centers of innovation and entrepreneurship in the world. And once the program ends, nearly 70% of startups continue to work with the partner companies.

BIND 4.0, as an open innovation platform, aims to be a meeting point between innovative startups, entrepreneurship, large companies, investors and experts in Industry 4.0 with the goal of promoting the digital transformation of the industry and, in turn, accelerating the consolidation of innovative initiatives.

Participation Requirements

Startups can register until September 11 through the program's website www.bind40.com . BIND 4.0 is looking for startups worldwide that have products and solutions with application to the manufacturing industry, energy, health and food sectors based on new technologies. It is also required that the technological solution is already on the market and can add value to partner companies.

Related Links

Web

Blog