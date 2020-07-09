Heritage Parts Centre Selects Akeneo to Drive Expansion and Reach Greater Numbers of Classic Car Enthusiasts

Details of more than 25,000 VW and Porsche products in multiple languages to be streamlined using Product Experience Management (PXM) system

BOSTON, MA and LONDON, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Global VW and Porsche classic parts and accessories specialist, Heritage Parts Centre has selected vw, a global provider of Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions, to help effectively manage its inventory and provide a better experience for visitors to its site.

Akeneo's PXM platform will allow the company to standardise and effectively catalogue product descriptions and attributes in a way that will allow customers to search for what they need far more easily, using filters. It will also make the process of translating and localising product descriptions for overseas markets much more straightforward.

"We previously pulled all of our product information from Sage into Magento, but the data was fairly basic which meant a lot of manual inputting and updating, leading to inconsistencies and margin for error," said Rob Tickner, head of digital at Heritage. "By using Akeneo's PXM solution we can ensure that all information is uploaded and updated regularly, and by using the platform's features to make sure that nothing is published without mandatory fields being completed, quality control is baked- in."

Heritage Parts Centre began life almost 35 years ago as 'Karmann Classics", originally sourcing much sought after Karmann Ghias and genuine VW parts for them. This quickly escalated to include Beetle and Type 2 bus parts and the company grew steadily from there. Heritage now distributes to over 150 countries worldwide, including Australia and the United States, supplying parts and accessories for classic Porsche as well as Volkswagen.

Although based in the UK, the company ships to anywhere in the world in addition to operating in multiple languages, making efficient product management a vital element of its increasingly complex business.

"Heritage Parts Centre has grown into a resource people consult when they are looking to figure out an idea or challenge related to their classic car. Being able to browse and search the site more easily and intuitively, combined with talking to our knowledgeable staff will really enhance this experience and hopefully help us reach more and more enthusiasts as we expand further," added Tickner.

James Barlow, country manager at Akeneo, said: "A businesses such as Heritage Parts Centre, which has a fast-expanding range of products combined with a knowledgeable and discerning global customer base, is tailor-made for the organisational benefits Akeneo can bring. We are excited to be part of the Heritage journey and looking forward to working with them as they continue to grow and evolve."

Akeneo is the most used Product Information Management (PIM) solution in the world. The company has more than 60,000 live implementations and serves more than 300 enterprise clients in international markets across the U.S., Europe, and the Middle East.

About Us

About Heritage Parts Centre: Heritage Parts Centre have been delivering classic VW and Porsche parts to enthusiasts worldwide for more than 30 years. Based in Shoreham-by-Sea, West Sussex, our knowledge and passion of all things classic VW and Porsche is evident in everything that we do - from our dedication to sourcing a wide range of the best quality components from around the world; to the ease of finding parts, pictures and fitments on our website; to the expertise and advice we offer online or over the phone; and to the care and speed we take in getting your parts to your door. Heritage Parts Centre is run by enthusiasts, for enthusiasts. www.heritagepartscentre.com

About Akeneo: Akeneo is a global leader in Product Experience Management (PXM) solutions that help merchants and brands deliver a compelling customer experience across all sales channels, including eCommerce, mobile, print, and retail points of sale. Akeneo's open-source enterprise PIM, and product data intelligence solutions, dramatically improve product data quality and accuracy while simplifying and accelerating product catalog management.

Leading global brands, including Midland Scientific, Air Liquide, Fossil, Shop.com, and Auchan, trust Akeneo's solutions to scale and customize their omnichannel and cross-border commerce initiatives.

Using Akeneo, brands and retailers can improve customer experience, increase sales, reduce time to market, go global, and boost team productivity. For more information, contact hello@akeneo.com

