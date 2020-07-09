Today, LGC announced the acquisition of The Native Antigen Company (NAC), one of the world's leading suppliers of high quality infectious disease antigens and antibodies.

NAC is a developer, manufacturer and supplier of critical reagents to the in vitro diagnostic (IVD), pharmaceutical and academic sectors. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of native and recombinant infectious disease antigens and related products including pathogen receptors, virus-like particles and antibodies for use in immunoassay applications, vaccine development and quality control solutions. NAC was one of the first companies globally to offer antigens for SARS-COV-2 and continues to play an important role in supporting the global response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The acquisition strengthens LGC's existing product offering to the IVD sector, which includes a range of quality assurance tools, immunoassay reagents and disease state plasma as well as probes and primers for molecular diagnostics.

Michael Sweatt, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Clinical Diagnostics, LGC, said: "NAC is a natural fit with our clinical diagnostics business and will enable us to provide an expanded portfolio of critical reagents to our customers. NAC's focus on infectious disease is highly complementary with our existing offer to this segment comprising controls, reference materials, MDx tools and other components. We are excited to welcome our new colleagues into our organisation."

"We are delighted to be joining LGC as an integral part of their fast growing clinical diagnostics business", said Nick Roesen, COO of NAC, "even more so, we are excited to join such a well-respected organisation that shares our purpose and mission, and that will support our diagnostic customers by providing even more world-leading products and services."

Formed in 2010, NAC is based in Oxford, UK and currently employs over 30 people. It maintains an ISO 9001 accreditation.

NAC's portfolio includes more than 60 viral and infectious disease products, with strengths in Dengue, Cytomegalovirus, Zika, Chikungunya and Clostridium difficile (C. diff).

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005368/en/

Contacts:

Lorna Cuddon, Managing Director

Email: lorna.cuddon@zymecommunications.com