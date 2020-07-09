

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French stocks edged up slightly on Thursday after data showed German exports regained some ground in May amid the lifting of lockdown measures.



Underlying sentiment remained supported as Chinese shares extended their winning streak to the eight day on hopes of a faster recovery for the world's second largest economy.



Investors await a crucial meeting of euro zone finance ministers later today as the continent faces the worst recession in EU history.



Coming ahead of next week's EU leaders' summit, the Eurogroup will elect their new president and will find ways to secure adequate funding to push through recovery plans for the region.



The benchmark CAC 40 index was up 10 points, or 0.2 percent, at 4,990 after declining 1.2 percent in the previous session.



