NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC

549300WWOCXSC241W468

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 8 July 2020 were:

162.62p Capital only

163.78p Including current year income

Notes:

1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.

3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,157,261 which are held in treasury.