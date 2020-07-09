BlackRock North American Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 9
NET ASSET VALUE
BLACKROCK NORTH AMERICAN INCOME TRUST PLC
549300WWOCXSC241W468
The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock North American Income Trust plc at close of business on 8 July 2020 were:
162.62p Capital only
163.78p Including current year income
Notes:
1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.
2. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.
3. Following the share issuance of 100,000 ordinary shares on 30th January 2020, the Company has 81,204,044 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 19,157,261 which are held in treasury.
