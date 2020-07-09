Pentair plc (NYSE: PNR), a leading global water company, announced today that it has named Steve Pilla to its executive leadership team as Executive Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer effective August 3, 2020. Pilla will be responsible for supply chain operations and performance and will report to John Stauch, Pentair President and CEO.

"At Pentair, we take seriously our commitment to delivering for our customers," said Stauch. "Steve has a history of creating and growing business opportunities, establishing sustainable processes, and developing a strong culture of continuous improvement that drives value throughout the supply chain and, ultimately, to customers. With the appointment of Steve to the executive leadership team, we are reinforcing our commitment to accelerate the development of a world-class supply chain organization as we work to achieve our vision to be the leading residential and commercial water treatment company."

Pilla is a recognized leader with expertise in leading global businesses, operations and supply chain teams. Pilla spent the last three years at Red Wing Shoe Company where he served as Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer leading its global manufacturing, supply, logistics distribution, quality and engineering functions. Prior to Red Wing Shoe Company, Pilla worked at Pentair for approximately 15 years, most recently as VP and General Manager of Pentair's enclosures business prior to the spin-off of its electrical business (now nVent Electric plc). Prior to that, he held a variety of roles at Pentair with increasing responsibility, including VP of Global Operations and Supply Chain.

ABOUT PENTAIR

At Pentair, we believe the health of our world depends on reliable access to clean water. We deliver a comprehensive range of smart, sustainable water solutions to homes, business and industry around the world. Our industry leading and proven portfolio of solutions enables our customers to access clean, safe water. Whether it's improving, moving or enjoying water, we help manage the world's most precious resource. Smart, Sustainable Water Solutions. For Life.

Pentair had revenue in 2019 of $3 billion, and trades under the ticker symbol PNR. With approximately 120 locations in 25 countries and 9,500 employees, we believe that the future of water depends on us. To learn more, visit Pentair.com.

