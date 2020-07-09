FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

9 July 2020

Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that:

Chief Financial Officer Ryan Mangold purchased 34,000 shares at an average price of 38.33 pence per share; and

A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 16,000 shares at a price of 38.45 pence per share.

The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 9 July 2020 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Silvana Glibota-Vigo

Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc

020 7725 3353

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Ryan Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Chief Financial Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary shares of 5p each





GB0003452173 b) Nature of the transaction

Share Purchase c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)

38.33 pence



34,000



d) Aggregated Information







34,000



£13,032 e) Date of the transaction 9 July 2020 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON) Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Nicole Mangold

2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Person Closely Associated with Director Ryan Mangold b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93