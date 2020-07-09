FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding
London, July 9
FirstGroup plc
9 July 2020
Director/PDMR Shareholding
FirstGroup plc (the "Company") announces that it was notified today that:
Chief Financial Officer Ryan Mangold purchased 34,000 shares at an average price of 38.33 pence per share; and
A Person Closely Associated with Ryan Mangold purchased 16,000 shares at a price of 38.45 pence per share.
The transactions took place in London (XLON) on 9 July 2020 and the notifications below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provide further detail.
Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:
Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2
Enquiries
Silvana Glibota-Vigo
Deputy Company Secretary, FirstGroup plc
020 7725 3353
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Ryan Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Chief Financial Officer
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
34,000
£13,032
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|1
|Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|a)
|Name
|Nicole Mangold
|2
|Reason for the notification
|a)
|Position/status
|Person Closely Associated with Director Ryan Mangold
|b)
|Initial notification /Amendment
|Initial
|3
|Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|a)
|Name
|FirstGroup plc
|b)
|LEI
|549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93
|4
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|a)
|Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
|Ordinary shares of 5p each
GB0003452173
|b)
|Nature of the transaction
|Share Purchase
|c)
|Price(s) and volume(s)
|d)
|Aggregated Information
16,000
£6,152
|e)
|Date of the transaction
|9 July 2020
|f)
|Place of the transaction
|London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted