

PANAMA (dpa-AFX) - AIDA Cruises, Germany's leading cruise line and a part of cruise company Carnival Corp. & plc (CCL, CUK, CCL.L), announced Thursday that it will resume sailing operations in August 2020.



After pausing operations in mid-March, three of AIDA Cruises' ships will restart sailing next month. AIDAperla will be the first to set sail on August 5 from Hamburg, followed by AIDAmar from Rostock-Warnemünde on August 12 and AIDAblu from Kiel on August 16. Bookings start today, July 9.



Supported by the theme 'With certainty the most beautiful vacation,' AIDA Cruises has worked with several global and national health authorities to develop a comprehensive set of health and hygiene protocols to help facilitate a safe, healthy and phased-in return to cruise vacations.



The first cruises will take place with an adjusted passenger capacity and without calling at another port.



AIDA Cruises has introduced a variety of preventive measures to complement existing health and hygiene standards across its operations. Onboard medical care will also be available for all guests and crew around the clock.



AIDA Cruises is already working intensively on the next steps. Depending on the opening of further European ports for cruise ships, the first foreign destinations could be integrated into the itinerary.



The company said gradual return to the original itinerary will be possible, naturally taking into account current developments in the destinations and in compliance with the respective international and national regulations of health and hygiene authorities and AIDA's own high standards.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

CARNIVAL-Aktie jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de