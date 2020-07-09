

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's exports and imports grew in May, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.



Exports excluding ships, aircraft and fuel rose a seasonally adjusted 3.3 percent year-on-year in May, after a 6.1 percent fall in April.



Imports increased 2.4 percent annually in May, after a 7.4 percent decline in the preceding month.



The trade surplus excluding ships, aircraft and fuel was a seasonally adjusted DKK 9.2 billion in May.



For the three months ended May, exports declined 7.6 percent and imports fell 6.0 percent from the last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de