Technology creates a paradigm shift to reduce reservoir uncertainty and lower total cost of ownership

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) and TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) (Paris:FTI) (ISIN:GB00BDSFG982) today introduced Odassea, the first distributed acoustic sensing solution for subsea wells. The technology platform enables operators to execute intervention-less seismic imaging and reservoir diagnostics to reduce total cost of ownership while improving reservoir knowledge.

The Odassea service integrates hardware and digital systems to strengthen digital capabilities in subsea reservoir monitoring and production optimization. Halliburton provides the fiber optic sensing technology, completions and analysis for reservoir diagnostics. TechnipFMC provides the optical connectivity from the topside to the completions. Through the collaboration, operators can accelerate full field subsea fiber optic sensing, design and execution.

"We are excited to introduce a new technology platform which allows our customers to monitor reservoir performance in real-time" said Trey Clark, Vice President of Halliburton Wireline and Perforating. "By collaborating with TechnipFMC, we can harness our combined subsurface and subsea expertise to deliver differentiated products to the marketplace that provide value for our customers."

"This project enables an enhanced level of reservoir understanding for our customers and expands our unique integrated subsea solution," said Christina Johansen, Vice President of TechnipFMC Subsea Product Management Control Automation. "We are proving that we can leverage the competencies and know-how to drive the change our industry needs for a higher level of sustainability."

In the field, Halliburton and TechnipFMC are delivering solutions with the technology to multiple subsea projects at all stages from conceptual design to execution and installation.

About Halliburton

Founded in 1919, Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry. With approximately 50,000 employees, representing 140 nationalities in more than 80 countries, the company helps its customers maximize value throughout the lifecycle of the reservoir from locating hydrocarbons and managing geological data, to drilling and formation evaluation, well construction and completion, and optimizing production throughout the life of the asset. Visit the company's website at www.halliburton.com. Connect with Halliburton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC is a global leader in subsea, onshore/offshore, and surface projects. With our proprietary technologies and production systems, integrated expertise, and comprehensive solutions, we are transforming our clients' project economics.

We are uniquely positioned to deliver greater efficiency across project lifecycles from concept to project delivery and beyond. Through innovative technologies and improved efficiencies, our offering unlocks new possibilities for our clients in developing their oil and gas resources.

Each of our more than 37,000 employees is driven by a steady commitment to clients and a culture of purposeful innovation, challenging industry conventions, and rethinking how the best results are achieved.

TechnipFMC utilizes its website www.TechnipFMC.com as a channel of distribution of material company information. To learn more about us and how we are enhancing the performance of the world's energy industry, go to www.TechnipFMC.com and follow us on Twitter @TechnipFMC.

