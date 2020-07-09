CoinPayments Appoints Veteran Tech Marketer Ray Torresan as CMO to Drive New Branding & Global Growth

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinPayments, the world's leading cryptocurrency payments processor, today announced veteran tech marketer and entrepreneur Ray Torresan as Chief Marketing Officer. Under Mr. Torresan's direction, CoinPayments is embarking upon a complete rebrand and will greatly increase its ongoing marketing activities to support exponential revenue growth targets.

"Ray and I go back a long time and it's great to be working with him again," said CoinPayments CEO Jason Butcher. "His deep understanding of qualitative and quantitative marketing and his mastery of brand dynamics is unparalleled. CoinPayments will benefit greatly from Ray's leadership and expertise as we work toward aggressive growth plans this year."

Mr. Torresan brings decades of technology marketing experience to CoinPayments. In 1998 he co-founded and managed MindfulEye, an artificial intelligence company whose technology was a first for determining the sentiment of information disseminated online. He later co-founded institute B, a prominent Vancouver-based social enterprise incubator. Mr. Torresan also founded and ran Torresan|TCI Communications, one of Vancouver's best-known public relations companies. Most recently, he built and exited Archive Digital, a marketing agency specializing in e-commerce.

"CoinPayments is one of the most ambitious companies I've ever worked with, and the opportunity to build on this global foundation is truly compelling," explained Mr. Torresan. "2020 will be a year with dozens of milestones: from top-tier partnerships to a refreshed brand and a renewed focus on data-driven marketing. My goal is to tie all of those elements together into a cohesive marketing strategy that will meet the significant growth goals we've set as a firm."

Mr. Torresan's appointment is effective immediately.

About CoinPayments

CoinPayments is the easiest, fastest and most secure way for merchants worldwide to transact in cryptocurrencies. It is the first and largest cryptocurrency payments processor with more than US $5 billion in total transactions to date, while supporting more than 1,900 coins, and is the preferred cryptocurrency payment solution for merchants and eCommerce platform providers worldwide. Founded in 2013, CoinPayments is dedicated to providing clients with fast, secure and user-friendly crypto payment APIs, shopping cart plugins, digital wallets, and a host of other solutions supporting cryptocurrency payment applications. Learn more at: https://www.coinpayments.net/

