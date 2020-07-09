

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania consumer price inflation rose in June after easing in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.



The consumer price index rose 1.0 percent year-on-year in June, after a 0.3 percent increase in May. A similar rate of inflation was seen in April.



Cost of education showed the biggest annual growth of 8.0 percent in June and those for health care gained 7.3 percent.



Prices for hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by 5.4 percent and those of food and non-alcoholic beverages rose 3.0 percent.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.5 percent in June, reversing a 0.5 percent fall in the previous month.



This was mainly due to rise in the prices of fuel dental services, other personal care devices, supplies and equipment, fruits and a decrease in the prices of vegetables, spirits, heat energy and clothing, the agency said.



