

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovakia's trade surplus increased in May as imports fell faster than exports, data from the Statistical Office of the Slovak Republic showed on Thursday.



The trade surplus increased to EUR 199.6 million in May from EUR 105.3 million in the same month last year. In April, the trade deficit was EUR 460.4 million.



Exports declined 33.9 percent annually in May and imports fell 35.8 percent.



For the January to May period, export and imports fell by 20.1 percent and 16.7 percent, respectively, compared to the same period previous year. The trade balance registered a deficit of EUR 565.6 million.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

