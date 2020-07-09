Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 08-July-2020

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 302.42p

INCLUDING current year revenue 303.41p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 302.43p

INCLUDING current year revenue 303.42p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563