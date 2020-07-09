

DUBLIN (dpa-AFX) - Ireland's consumer prices declined for the third straight month in June, data from the Central Statistics Office showed Thursday.



Consumer prices declined 0.4 percent year-on-year in June, following 0.5 percent decrease in May. This was the third consecutive decrease in prices.



On a month-on-month basis, consumer prices rose 0.3 percent in June, reversing a 0.5 percent decrease in the prior month.



The EU measure of inflation, the harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, fell 0.6 percent annually in June, which was slower than the 0.8 percent decline in the preceding month.



On a monthly basis, HICP rose 0.4 percent in June, in contrast to a 0.6 percent fall in the prior month.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

