

LEVERKUSEN (dpa-AFX) - Bayer (BAYZF.PK, BAYRY.PK, BYR.L) announced that the Phase III study FIDELIO-DKD, which is evaluating the efficacy and safety of finerenone versus placebo when added to standard of care for chronic kidney disease or CKD in patients with type 2 diabetes or T2D, has met its primary endpoint.



The results show that the investigational drug finerenone delayed the progression of CKD by reducing the combined risk of time to first occurrence of kidney failure, a sustained decrease of estimated glomerular filtration rate or eGFR greater than or equal to 40% from baseline over a period of at least four weeks, or renal death.



Finerenone also reduced the risk of the key secondary endpoint, a composite of time to first occurrence of cardiovascular death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, or heart failure hospitalization.



