Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 09.07.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 632 internationalen Medien
Neue Silber/Kupfer-Funde mit hohen Graden sorgen für Kurs-Phantasie!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
09.07.2020 | 14:04
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Finlight Integrates With Bloomberg PORT

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finlight, an asset management software for family offices, is now seamlessly integrated with Bloomberg's Portfolio & Risk Analytics solution, PORT. This collaboration provides investment professionals turnkey access to portfolio analytics, news and alerts that are crucial to managing a business smoothly and efficiently.

WHAT IS FINGLIGHT?

Finlight is an end-to-end, peer-driven and highly secure asset management software for family offices. It enables time and cost-effective advanced private and listed asset aggregation, reporting and 360 degrees of data-driven portfolio insights. Finlight was launched in 2016 with the vision of providing family offices with a fully integrated solution that makes technology affordable to simplify manual operational processes and strengthen alignment among stakeholders.

INTEGRATION WITH BLOOMBERG'S PORT

With the integration to Bloomberg PORT, Finlight provides a one-stop solution for family offices to better meet their increasingly complex needs. By unlocking operational productivity, clients can better manage their assets with simplicity and convenience. They will have access to portfolios of global equities, fixed income, commodities, currencies and derivatives, as well as:

  • Real-time and intraday performance monitoring
  • Historical performance analysis and attribution
  • Portfolio versus benchmark characteristics
  • Ex-ante risk including tracking error, Value-at-Risk, and scenario analysis for liquid assets
  • Portfolio optimisation and trade simulation
  • News and alerts on portfolio holdings

PORT's comprehensive suite of portfolio analytics, available on the Terminal, enables users to formulate and test investment ideas, analyse positions on a standalone basis or relative to a benchmark, and explain the drivers of historical performance and potential sources of risk. In addition, Bloomberg PORT Enterprise offering delivers enhanced reporting capabilities that are powered by advanced risk models.

"We are thrilled about the integration with Bloomberg PORT to help asset allocators burdened with multiple data flows access a turnkey technological solution. Our clients can now automatically upload their portfolio data into Bloomberg. Our value proposition provides convenience to our clients and makes their lives easier. This collaboration is one step further in fulfilling this promise," says JB Tanqueray, CEO and Co-Founder of Finlight.

Jetzt für 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.