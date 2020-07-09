ElectraMeccanica Vehicles Corp Is an EV Stock You Likely Haven't ConsideredWhether you like electric vehicles (EV) or not, it's hard to deny that the industry has become an investor favorite. It wasn't that long ago that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) stock was trading at around $200.00 apiece. Now it's over $1,300.But not all EV stocks command such impressive price tags. For instance, there is a company called ElectraMeccanica.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...