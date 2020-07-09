COVID-19 Makes EverQuote Stock a Stronger PlayEverQuote Inc (NASDAQ:EVER) was already an amazing tech stock with huge potential heading into 2020. EverQuote stock soared a whopping 725% in 2019 and investors were increasingly optimistic about its near-term and long-term outlooks.Then COVID-19 happened, which has made EVER stock an even better play.Home of the largest online marketplace for insurance in the U.S,.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...