Virpax Pharmaceuticals: Vanila M. Singh, MD, MACM Elected to Virpax(R) Pharmaceuticals' Board of Directors

WEST CHESTER, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Virpax® Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Virpax"), a company specializing in developing pharmaceutical products that incorporate the use of novel drug delivery systems for pain management, today announced the election of Vanila M. Singh, MD, MACM, to its Board of Directors.

Dr. Singh was the immediate past Chief Medical Officer in the US Department of Health and Human Services ("HHS"). She served as the Chairperson of the highly regarded HHS Task Force in conjunction with the Department of Defense and the Veterans Administration. Dr. Singh is a clinical associate professor of Anesthesiology, Pain and Peri-operative Medicine at Stanford and is a teaching mentor at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center. She served in medical ethics as well as on scientific editorial boards, committees for the American Society of Regional Anesthesia, American Society of Interventional Pain Physicians, California Medical Association, and the Santa Clara County Medical Association. Dr. Singh, who is double board-certified in pain and anesthesiology, focuses her practice on regional anesthesia and peri-operative, subacute, and the development of chronic pain, with an appreciation for complimentary and traditional medicine approaches that emphasize an individualized patient-centered approach. She completed a masters in academic medicine as part of her professional development to further enhance leadership, educational curriculum development, and interdisciplinary work. Dr. Singh received her medical degree from George Washington University Medical School and her B.A. from U.C. Berkeley in Cell Biology/Economics.

"It is with great pleasure that I welcome Vanila to our Board of Directors. With her extensive experience both in government and academia, in addition to her knowledge and capability in pain management, we expect her to be instrumental in Virpax's ongoing growth and success," commented Chairman and CEO Anthony Mack.

"There is high unmet need globally for innovative, effective pain management. I believe that Virpax's novel drug compounds and new drug delivery systems are addressing this issue and I am excited to join the team in advancing this important mission," stated Dr. Singh.

About Virpax Pharmaceuticals

Virpax Pharmaceuticals is focused on developing branded prescription products and providing more efficient drug treatments using its proprietary cutting-edge delivery technologies designed to satisfy unmet global market needs. Virpax's pipeline consist of non-addictive products being studied to manage musculoskeletal pain, post-operative pain and moderate to severe chronic pain. While Virpax is a market leader in the development of non-addictive pain management products, Virpax is also using its patented delivery technologies to develop therapies to manage PTSD. For more information, please visit www.virpaxpharma.com.

