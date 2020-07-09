Industry First: Rosen Branding Panels from Rosen Aviation Get Passengers' Attention

Rosen Aviation, based out of Eugene, Oregon, launches the industry's first branded panel displays for commercial and business aviation

EUGENE, OR / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Rosen Aviation today launched industry firsts with its 34" 21:9 and 32" 16:9 4K Branding-Panel displays for commercial and business aviation. Both static and dynamic information can be displayed with the branded panel displays, which in turn will maximize passengers' cabin experience.

With USB 3.0, Ethernet, Wi-Fi and HDMI connections, the panels accept contemporary inputs for either local or remote control. In addition, bezels and a protective screen cover are both field-replaceable. Sized specifically to fit where space is a premium, the new branded panel displays can be located adjacent to entryways and galleys where boarding and disembarking passengers can easily interact with targeted information.

"The messaging potential with our new branded panel displays is nearly limitless in providing passengers easy access to important information," stated Darrell Finneman, Vice President of Product Development for Rosen Aviation.

About Rosen Aviation:

Rosen Aviation is unrivaled in its expertise for creating displays for cabin applications and owes it reputation for proficiency to nearly 40 years of aviation industry experience, a remarkable team of mission-driven employees, and millions of miles of defect-free performance. Their passion for delivering visionary insight and executing with precision is what keeps their customers coming back. For more information, please visit https://www.rosenaviation.com/.

