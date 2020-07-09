Dillon Kivo: How Christopher Gaeta is Making his Mark as a Top Innovator while Still in College

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / A natural-born leader, he has headed non-profit programs with support funding nearing seven figures. Gaeta has one of the largest LinkedIn networks in the nation for an individual his age: a staggering one million professionals compose his network and followers on the platform. Gaeta has collaborated with the LinkedIn Editors to contribute featured posts to the site numbering hundreds of thousands of views and shares pertaining to medical innovation.

The twenty-year-old student from Swarthmore College found success early on by investing in stocks. Gaeta found his niche in boarding school when he decided to invest his savings into Tesla stock and small cap pharmaceutical companies. Christopher's latest investment, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX), was a risk that took over 80% of his portfolio. Since March of 2020, that one stock is up over 500%.

"I have been fortunate to pursue academic opportunities that align with my interests." Gaeta is concurrently pursuing his undergraduate degree, a fellowship at Stanford University, and master's coursework at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania.

Reflecting on his experiences from all of his projects, he hopes to encourage fellow students to pursue investing. Gaeta explains, "it has never been more accessible to invest in the market. Using platforms like Robinhood or Acorns, I would love to see more college students- or even high school students- engage with investing at a younger age." Being a student at Swarthmore College while also being a collegiate athlete, Gaeta notes that there is a remarkable concentration of intellectual curiosity and passion for pragmatic learning endeavors shared among so many students. "I think that an entry into stock market investing- no matter how small or large- is a great way to diversify the critical thinking skills that could very well begin to address our most vexing challenges that higher education seeks to develop."

Indeed, a rather interesting take, Gaeta views stock-market investing as a parallel to growth for students seeking to develop their self-awareness and analytical frameworks. An avid golfing enthusiast, he is also on the men's golf team at Swarthmore College. Gaeta sees investing as "remarkably similar to golf… both of which allow an individual to hone their skills through a combination of strategic and varied tactics . A round of golf, and an investment portfolio, may have two nearly opposite processes, but, can lead to notably similar, impressive results despite the diversity in approaches."

Gaeta's insights in science, business, and investing can be found by following his updates on LinkedIn.

