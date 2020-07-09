Herjavec Group, Global Cybersecurity Leader, Accelerates Growth with Acquisition of Award-Winning Identity Management Firm

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Robert Herjavec, leading investor on the Emmy Award-winning show, Shark Tank, and Founder & CEO of global cybersecurity firm, Herjavec Group, proudly announces the acquisition of Securience, a prominent Identity & Access Management, IT security consulting firm in the UK. The acquisition will expand Herjavec Group's existing capabilities, which are recognized by Forrester, IDC and Gartner, by bringing in some of the industry's top Identity Management talent and unique proprietary tools.

"As more businesses shift to remote work, traditional perimeters are rapidly evaporating, fuelling the growth for strong Identity services and products," says Robert Herjavec. "As a result of this flexible workforce environment, CIOs and CISOs are challenged with the need to safeguard access controls in order to ensure that the right people are accessing the right data and systems for the right reasons."

Founded in 2014 by Identity Management experts, Doug Chin and Mike Sims, Securience drives Identity & Access Management programs for complex global enterprises with the use of proprietary technologies for deploying and managing large-scale Identity environments. Securience's deep talent and exceptional service delivery has granted them industry recognition as "Best IAM Solution Provider UK 2019" at the AI Cyber Security Awards and Finalists for "Security Company to watch 2019" by Computing Security.

"We are excited to be able to enhance, expand, and grow our Identity services across the globe. Herjavec Group is well-known in the security space and our team is excited to be able to work with like-minded professionals that are as passionate about security as our team," says Doug Chin, Managing Director of Securience.

Herjavec Group will immediately deploy Securience's proprietary tools to enhance their Identity service delivery:

Data Manager is an all-in-one data integration platform, staging solution, and analytics tool that provides an intelligent and efficient way to onboard enterprise applications and endpoints for IAM. This can be used as a company's CMDB, their main source of HR and Identity information, or their single source of all application ACLs.

Access Anywhere enables enterprises to externalize critical business activities such as Line Manager Approvals, User Access Reviews or Re-certifications, or notifications of violations and issues. Using a mobile application, users can perform these activities anywhere or at any time with the added benefit of enhanced security and risk analysis.

Herjavec Group and Securience customers will benefit from a talented team of global Identity experts located throughout the United Kingdom, United States, Canada, and India. The team has a proven ability to deliver exceptional results across a comprehensive service and product portfolio that includes the SailPoint, CyberArk, Okta, RSA Security, Beyond Trust, Remediant, CA Technologies & SecZetta technology suites.

About Herjavec Group: Robert Herjavec founded Herjavec Group in 2003 to provide cybersecurity products and services to enterprise organizations. We have been recognized as one of the world's most innovative cybersecurity operations leaders, and excel in complex, multi-technology environments. Our service expertise includes Advisory Services, Technology Architecture & Implementation, Identity Services, Managed Security Services, Threat Management, and Incident Response. Herjavec Group has offices and Security Operations Centers across the United States, United Kingdom, India and Canada. For more information, visit www.herjavecgroup.com or contact us at info@herjavecgroup.com.

