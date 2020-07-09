The latest PV finance report released by Mercom Capital had solar investment falling almost entirely across the board with the number of new solar funds launched in the last three months offering a rare piece of good news.With solar investment down across the board in the first half of the year, the $1.6 billion provided by lenders Bank of America and HSBC to French utility Engie to establish a 2 GW clean energy portfolio in the U.S. dwarfed the other big solar deals announced in the last quarter. The Engie deal was one of the highlights of the latest solar funding report published by Texan analyst ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...