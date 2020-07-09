At the request of Catena Media plc ("Catena Media"), Catena Media equity rights (warrants) will be traded on Nasdaq Stockholm as from 10 July 2020. Security name: Catena Media TO1 -------------------------------- Short name: CTM TO1 -------------------------------- ISIN code: MT5000000158 -------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199290 -------------------------------- Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one (1) new share in Catena Media at a subscription price of SEK 18.90. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscr The first subscription period will commence on 10 July 2020 and run up iption to and including 19 July 2020. Thereafter, notification of subscription perio of shares by exercising warrants may be made on a quarterly basis d: during a subscription period of ten (10) days commencing on the day following the publication of each of Catena Media's quarterly reports. The last time to exercise the warrants will be during the subscription period following the publication of the interim report for the second quarter of 2024. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last The last time to exercise the warrants will be during the subscription tradi period of ten (10) days commencing on the day following the publication ng of the interim report for the second quarter of 2024. The last trading day: day in the warrants will fall close to the last day of the last subscription period. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------