Bao Le, CEO of Baoss Digital, is Now Offering 30 New Live Transfers and Booked Appointments with Buyers and Sellers

Motivated Real Estate Buyers and Sellers are Guaranteed by Le to Get Qualified Booked Appointments

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Bao Le, CEO of Baoss Digital, is pleased to announce that he has just launched a new service that guarantees that motivated buyers and sellers of real estate will be able to achieve 30 live transfers and booked appointments.

To learn more about this new service and/or register for an intro call to get started, please check out go.baossdigital.com/book-a-call.

Le, who is a leading real estate expert, knows that times are hard right now for many professionals. In order to help as many buyers and sellers alike to get qualified booked appointments in their local area, Le was inspired to launch his new service and help get new buyer and seller appointments for people as soon as the following week.

In addition, Le's recent and highly positive experience working with Doctors Without Borders also had a lasting impression on him. As a result, he is bringing his work ethic from his time with Doctors Without Borders into his career in real estate with the goal of creating a heart-centered business model.

Despite the fact that Le launched his 30 live transfers and booked appointments program only recently, it is already extremely popular with buyer and sellers-many of whom are posting their outstanding experiences in reviews on the Baoss Digital website.

For instance, one person who used the service indicated that they were hoping to get 20 leads in a month; instead, they were thrilled to get 20 in one week.

"I got three that I'm already exchanging info with and two in-office appointments," the real estate professional wrote in the review.

Another review noted, "I've been working with Bao for three weeks, and we are getting actual appointments."

In addition to helping motivated buyers and sellers to get more live transfers and booked appointments, Le is continuing to stay busy at Baoss Digital, an innovative lead generation agency that helps bridge the disconnect between agencies and real estate professionals.

"We help Realtors generate and qualify high-quality leads and provide unprecedented support and coaching in order to help our Partners convert those leads and realize their ROI with our program," Le said.

About Baoss Digital:

Baoss Digital is a boutique agency that specializes in end-to-end lead generation and qualification for real estate professionals. For more information about Baoss Digital please visit https://www.baossdigital.com.

