The proliferation of technology has enabled businesses to automate HR management processes by integrating structured and unstructured datasets to draw insights on the potential of the workforce

Quantzig offers a comprehensive suite of HR analytics services that comprises of a diverse collection of business models and data analytics platforms that help drive faster and accurate business acumen

Quantzig, a leader in delivering scalable analytics solutions and data science services, today announced the completion of its recent article that sheds light on how HR analytics solutions can transform businesses

"HR analytics can help in identifying the most appropriate professional development courses for individuals and to measure their progress," says an HR analytics expert at Quantzig

Key highlights-

• While major employers are witnessing high employee turnover amid the crisis, businesses must undertake a candid assessment of various factors such a work-culture, business model, and remunerations to derive better conclusions

• HR analytics can help employers to improve their hiring decisions by utilizing historical hiring data.

• Recruiting strategies mostly provide insights on building data repositories. By leveraging HR analytics, hiring managers can be alerted before a requirement arises.

Human resources are never the first thought businesses have when they consider leveraging analytics to enhance business outcomes. But HR analytics can help drive improvements in key business processes if utilized accurately. Realizing the true potential of HR analytics, companies are now beginning to adopt analytics to improve hiring decisions. Hence, the decisions related to hiring and employee retention have become more accurate and faster with the use of HR analytics. HR analytics assists in identifying the true potential of an employee by providing insights into their working style. It also enables an organization to focus on hiring talents relevant to the objectives and avoid making mistakes that are costly and time-consuming. Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: https://bit.ly/2ZdDcmn

Benefits of HR Analytics

#1 Improve recruitment process

Every organization focuses on recruiting the workforce that is perfect for their business culture. HR analytics solutions help organizations to sift through large datasets to extract critical insights from historical data sets.

#2 Enhance employee retention rates

HR analytics solutions help in identifying patterns that can be used to predict the percentage of the employees who are most likely to churn. Quantzig's HR analytics offer comprehensive insights that help in leveling up of internal training, onboarding process, and performance management processes, which, in turn, can help the decision-makers to retain the best talent in the organization.

#3 Enhance business productivity

HR analytics helps in identifying the factors that are responsible for driving an organization's productivity. These factors help in devising a human resource strategy, including training and performance management and policy formation.

