ATFX Releases Dynamic Q3 Report

LONDON, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ATFX has just released its eagerly anticipated Q3 2020 market outlook report. In it, you can find extensive and in-depth analysis from the broker's top analysts who share their expert predictions on the price movements of various assets, including FX pairs, stocks, commodities, and cryptocurrencies.

ATFX's (UK) Chief Market Analyst, Alejandro Zambarano, suggested that market volatility will decline in Q3, this is ahead of a Q2 that brought with it lucrative trading opportunities. He offered examples of the EURUSD and AUDUSD - whereby traders overreacted on the way down but now look to overact on the way up. In essence, large losses were followed by almost complete retracements in this sense.

Dean Chen, the Senior Market Analyst for ATFX China, covered the USD/JPY currency pair in fantastic detail, highlighting the negative impact of 'Abenomics' on the Bank of Japan's ability to use monetary policy as a tool to regulate inflation. This impacted Japan's economic growth rates, no doubt.

Martin Lam, ATFX's Chief Analyst for the Asia-Pacific region, addressed the AUD/USD pair with a strict emphasis on the challenges that the Australian economy is currently facing, as well as how these hurdles specifically affect the AUD.

Jason Tee, ATFX's (Asia-Pacific) Global Market Strategist, analysed the NZD/USD currency pair, rightly pointing out that New Zealand has been significantly less affected by the coronavirus pandemic than many other advanced western countries.

Jessica Lin, ATFX's (Asia-Pacific) Global Market Analyst, shed light on the global crude oil markets and offered insight into where the commodity is headed for Q3. She noted that the quick recovery in global crude oil prices after the market rout witnessed in April was a healthy sign for the industry as a whole.

Cameron Bowen, ATFX's Senior Content Manager, provided an excellent overview of Bitcoin's recovery, as well as gauging readers with pertinent questions such as: "What would Bitcoin's price have been had the COVID-19 crisis not hit" or "What roadblocks are there for Bitcoin in Q3?"

