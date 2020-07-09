Equatorial Power and SustainSolar are installing containerized, off-grid solar battery power systems to support farming projects on an island in Lake Kivu.Ugandan mini-grid developer Equatorial Power has announced plans to install a system to power agricultural projects on Idjwi Island in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. Equatorial and SustainSolar - a South African off-grid PV system integrator specializing in rural electrification in Africa - will install containerized, off-grid solar-battery power systems on the continent's second-biggest inland island. The developer will install SustainSolar's ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...