Technavio has been monitoring the supplements market in US and it is poised to grow by $15.14 billion during 2020-2024. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005449/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Supplements Market in US 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Please Request Latest Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impact

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will decelerate during the forecast period. Amway Corp ., ECNutra, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., SDC Nutrition Inc., Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc., and The Carlyle Group Inc. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Rise in awareness through social media marketing has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, stringent government regulation might hamper market growth.

Supplements market in US 2020-2024: Segmentation

Supplements market in US is segmented as below:

Product Vitamin Sports Nutrition Herbal and Botanical Supplements Meal Replacement Supplements



To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43587

Supplements market in US 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our supplements market in US report covers the following areas:

Supplements market in US size

Supplements market in US trends

Supplements market in US industry analysis

This study identifies increased participation in sports and fitness activities as one of the prime reasons driving the supplements market in US growth during the next few years.

Supplements market in US 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the supplements Market in US, including some of the vendors such as Amway Corp ., ECNutra, Glanbia Plc, GNC Holdings Inc., Herbalife Nutrition Ltd., Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc., Lonza Group Ltd., SDC Nutrition Inc., Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc., and The Carlyle Group Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the supplements market in US are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Supplements market in US 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist supplements market in US growth during the next five years

Estimation of the supplements market in US size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the supplements market in us

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of supplements market in US vendors

Table Of Contents :

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five Force Summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Vitamin Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Sports nutrition Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Herbal and botanical supplements Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Meal replacement supplements Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Distribution channel

Market segments

Comparison by Distribution channel

Retail outlets Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Online stores Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Distribution channel

Customer landscape

Customer landscape

Volume driver Demand-led growth

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Amway Corp.

ECNutra

Glanbia Plc

GNC Holdings Inc.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Hi-Tech Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Lonza Group Ltd.

SDC Nutrition Inc.

Supplement Manufacturing Partner Inc.

The Carlyle Group Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005449/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com