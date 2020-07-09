At the request of Immune System Regulation Holding AB, Immune System Regulation Holding AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from July, 10, 2020. Security name: ISR Immune System Regulation Hld AB TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ISR TO 1 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401766 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199373 -------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price during the period February 9-February 22, 2021, however, a minimum of SEK 2.90 and a maximum of SEK 8.70. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Immune System Regulation Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscript February 24, 2021 - March 10, 2021 ion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last March 3, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: ISR Immune System Regulation Hld AB TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------- Short name: ISR TO 2 -------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0014401774 -------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 199374 -------------------------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 percent of the volume-weighted average price during the period October 25-5 November, 2021, however, a minimum of SEK 2.90. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 1 option right gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Immune System Regulation Holding AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscripti November 9, 2021 - November 23, 2021 on period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last November 16, 2021 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Erik Penser Bank. For further information, please call Erik Penser Bank on +46 8 463 83 00.