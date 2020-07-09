Correction refers to date of change. Please note that ISIN code will change as well. ISIN code change will be communicated in a separate exchange notice at a later stage. As from July 15, 2020, ArcAroma AB will be traded under a new short name. order book ID will remain unchanged. Current short name: AAP B New short name: AAA Current ISIN code SE0004977452 New ISIN code To be provided later Unchanged order book ID: 93180 For further information about this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance on +46 8 405 60 00 or iss@nasdaq.com.