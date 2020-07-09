The Mark Hotel Ranked "#1 City Hotel in the US" and "#1 Hotel in New York City" in Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards 2020

NEW YORK, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic Mark Hotel, which reopened its doors on June 15th and is located in one of Manhattan's most elegant and discreet neighborhoods in the heart of the Upper East Side, has been voted "#1 City Hotel in the Continental United States" and "#1 Hotel in New York City" in the Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards for 2020. These prestigious rankings follow a long list of awards and accolades The Mark has received since its reopening 10 years ago after the property was re-imagined by a team led by Izak Senbahar, quickly becoming the hotel of choice for a clientele of global power brokers after a bold renovation by designer Jacques Grange.

"We are doubly honored to receive two major awards, namely Best Hotel in New York and Best City Hotel in the US - by Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards of 2020. The Mark is the product of the continuous effort of many creative people and daily hard work of our professional, dedicated and most caring staff," said Izak Senbahar, adding, "A special thanks goes to Jacques Grange and a large team of artists and artisans, curated by Pierre Passebon, who helped us design and create this timeless, iconic hotel. Our management team, creative team, staff and collaborators, including Michelin star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, beauty entrepreneur Frédéric Fekkai and master perfumer Frédéric Malle, are the very reason for our success."

About The Mark Hotel

The Mark Hotel combines avant-garde design with the latest technology and old-world comfort. The hotel draws upon the expertise of an extraordinary group of talents that include Michelin star chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten, beauty entrepreneur Frédéric Fekkai, master perfumer Frédéric Malle, and legendary designer Jacques Grange, who commissioned an international group of artists and artisans to create bespoke artworks and furniture, including Ron Arad, Mattia Bonetti, Guy de Rougemont, Vladimir Kagan, Eric Schmitt, and Paul Mathieu, to name a few. The Mark Hotel is known worldwide for an exceptional level of personal service and an unprecedented list of amenities, including 24/7 check-in, 24/7 room service, 24/7 shopping at Bergdorf Goodman, and access to The Mark Sailboat, among many others that are part of LifeAtTheMark

