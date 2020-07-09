Mining Provider Xive Rolls Out Rebrand and Free Educational Platform on Mining and Crypto

NUR-SULTAN, Kazakhstan, July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kazakhstan-based mining provider Xive announced mining capacities empowerment and the launch of an updated site on July 9th. On xive.io website users can buy a fast mining contract starting from $4.55, and pre-order mining powers or even become a partner of the company by filling out an application for the equity purchase.

Besides hashpower sharing, Xive offers its clients mining hardware accommodation starting from $0.042 per KWh. Xive also offers low upkeep costs, customer support and real-time hardware monitoring.

Also, the company claims to have the most transparent legal conditions on the market. "We work legally and value our reputation. Therefore, we provide the highest level of service to our customers," - stated Didar Bekbauov, founder of Xive.

Learning platform Xive Academy includes a set of educational articles on the company website and a series of free webinars, dedicated to the basics of mining and cryptocurrencies. The first webinar is intended for beginners, but it will also be useful for more experienced users to systematize knowledge and look at mining and cryptocurrencies from a different point of view.

14th of July, 4 PM UTC - "Mining secrets 2020" online webinar will take place. More information and a registration form can be found here.

About Xive

Xive is an officially registered Kazakhstan-based mining provider that offers remote mining and hardware accommodation services. The company was founded in 2018 as a part of Astana Hub - government-supported international technology hub. The company owns and manages three datacenters and develops real-time hardware monitoring software. In the near future, Xive plans to launch a hashpower marketplace and its own mining pool. Among company services, there is hashpower pre-order, fast mining contracts purchase and hardware accommodation.

Links

Xive Academy

https://xiveacademy.com/

Xive website

https://xive.io/