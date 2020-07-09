System represents peak in sensitivity and enables customers to Go Beyond current limits

SCIEX, a global leader in life science analytical technologies, launches the next generation of its flagship nominal mass spectrometer, the SCIEX Triple Quad 7500 LC-MS/MS System QTRAP Ready. This system delivers the highest level of sensitivity in the SCIEX portfolio and enables customers to go beyond previous limits.

"The 7500 System is going to absolutely improve the productivity and efficiency in the laboratory. What I am happily surprised and shocked about is usually we see incremental improvements. 20 years ago it was easy to gain an order of magnitude in sensitivity but that has not been the case over the last 10 years. Now with this new 7500 System, we have gone to another level of sensitivity. SCIEX has again set the bar for sensitivity," says Shane R. Needham, Co-Founder at Alturas Analytics.

Key features of the SCIEX 7500 System include:

Workflows become simplified with a linear dynamic range of up to six orders of magnitude , surpassing existing sensitivity parameters to quantify at lower levels with precision.

, surpassing existing sensitivity parameters to quantify at lower levels with precision. New D Jet Ion Guide allows users to characterize analytes that were once previously undetectable. The unique design also captures more ions from the spray plume.

allows users to characterize analytes that were once previously undetectable. The unique design also captures more ions from the spray plume. New OptiFlow Pro Ion Source improves productivity and reduces the need for extensive sample preparation, allowing users to quantify more trace analytes at lower levels. Integrated E Lens Technology increases ion sampling. The OptiFlow Pro Source modular capability enables interchange between high flow and low flow, and between ESI and APCI , without manual adjustments.

improves productivity and reduces the need for extensive sample preparation, allowing users to quantify more trace analytes at lower levels. Powered by SCIEX OS Software , this system can control, acquire, analyze, interrogate and report, all on one intuitive platform.

, this system can control, acquire, analyze, interrogate and report, all on one intuitive platform. Simple upgrade path enables additional QTRAP functionality scan types to improve confidence. MRM3 workflows can push quantification levels through matrix interferences.

"The significant impact of faster and more sensitive instruments is twofold, you can more reliably get lower results in quantification, and you can combine several runs. Less analysis time means less costs for labs," says Wim Broer, Manager of Science and Development at Nofalab. For the food and environmental space, the impact is even more profound. "New regulations are constantly introduced to keep us safe. For labs like ours, we have to constantly innovate our methods, our approaches to meet these requirements. Faster and more sensitive instruments help with that."

Inese Lowenstein, President of SCIEX, adds, "The SCIEX 7500 System is a culmination of everything we've learned about our customers, about our own ambition, and the absolute limits of what can be achieved. By reaching parts per quadrillion in sensitivity, our customers' research can touch each of us on a very personal level and have a lasting effect on a whole generation."

To learn more about the SCIEX Triple Quad 7500 LC-MS/MS System QTRAP Ready, visit www.sciex.com/gobeyond.

About SCIEX

SCIEX delivers solutions for the precision detection and quantification of molecules, empowering our customers to protect and advance the wellness and safety of all. We have led the field of mass spectrometry for 50 years. From the launch of the first ever commercially successful triple quadrupole in 1981, we have developed groundbreaking technologies and solutions that influence life-changing research and outcomes.

Today, as part of the Danaher (NYSE: DHR) family of global life science and technology innovators, we continue to pioneer robust solutions in mass spectrometry and capillary electrophoresis. Our customers are able to quickly respond to environmental hazards, better understand biomarkers relevant to disease, improve patient care in the clinic, bring relevant drugs to market faster and keep food healthier and safer.

That's why thousands of life science experts around the world choose SCIEX to get the answers they can trust to better inform critical decisions that positively impact lives.

For more information, visit sciex.com.

Let's connect: Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Advances in human wellness depend on the power of precise science.

The SCIEX clinical diagnostic portfolio is For In Vitro Diagnostic Use. Rx Only. Product(s) not available in all countries. For information on availability, please contact your local sales representative or refer to https://sciex.com/diagnostics. All other products are For Research Use Only. Not for use in Diagnostic Procedures.

Trademarks and/or registered trademarks mentioned herein, including associated logos, are the property of AB Sciex Pte. Ltd. or their respective owners in the United States and/or certain other countries.

2020 DH Tech. Dev. Pte. Ltd. RUO-MKT-12-11918-A

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200709005088/en/

Contacts:

Lulu VanZandt

Manager, Brand, Public Relations and Social Media, SCIEX

lulu.vanzandt@sciex.com

+1 (508) 383-7163

M: +1 (508) 782-9484