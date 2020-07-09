Alpha II Announces Todd Doze as New Chief Executive Officer

TALLAHASSEE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Alpha II, a leading provider of software-as-a-service ("SaaS") solutions for both ambulatory and acute care providers focusing on pre-submission claims and encounter-level coding and billing edits and quality reporting, announced today the appointment of Todd Doze as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Mr. Doze joins Alpha II from TransUnion, where he held the position of vice president of reimbursement solutions for the last two years. Previously, Mr. Doze was the CEO of Healthcare Payment Specialists, where he led meaningful growth from the time he joined the company in 2013 to its acquisition by TransUnion in 2018. Prior to that, Mr. Doze was a partner and co-founder of Trinity Healthcare Resources after beginning his career as a consultant at Southwest Consulting Associates. Mr. Doze is a graduate of Southwestern University and holds an MBA from Texas Christian University.

In conjunction with Mr. Doze's appointment as CEO, Jan Powell, prior CEO and an Alpha II founder, will remain intimately involved with the company, moving to the newly created role of president. Ms. Powell will continue to lead product strategy and the company's government business, and will continue to serve as a member of Alpha II's board of managers.

"On behalf of Alpha II, it gives me great pleasure to announce the appointment of Todd Doze as our new CEO," said Ms. Powell. "Todd will be an awesome addition to Alpha II's already strong management team. Todd's appointment comes at the perfect time to further the execution of Alpha II's strategic plan for leveraging our best-in-class, content-driven, rules-based software solutions and client commitment into rapid growth through existing and new partners. The entire Alpha II management team looks forward to working with Todd to augment Alpha II's strong market position and impressive growth trajectory."

"Todd has deep experience in healthcare revenue cycle software," added Matt Carroll, general partner at WestView Capital Partners and a member of Alpha II's board of managers. "Todd's technical product expertise along with his proven experience in driving growth and innovation is exactly what Jan and WestView were looking for in Alpha II's next leader."

"Alpha II's best-in-class SaaS offering, combined with their talented team, makes this a special and exciting opportunity. I am thrilled and honored to join the team and look forward to leading the company to continued growth," said Todd Doze.

Todd's appointment comes at an exciting time for Alpha II. For decades, the company's experienced healthcare professionals have worked together to gather, analyze, and interpret healthcare coding and billing rules and regulations. That continuing effort and extensive experience have produced the industry's most comprehensive content database and rules engine available-hundreds of thousands of man-hours in the making and continually under development. As a result, the company is well positioned to help large groups/hospital systems and individual healthcare providers nationwide maintain compliance and achieve accurate reimbursement. Further, the company's software, when embedded into leading EMR/PM software solutions, RCM platforms, and clearinghouses, provides a significant differentiator and growth engine for its reseller partners.

About Alpha II

Alpha II's software supports accurate coding, compliance, and claims editing for healthcare providers, clearinghouses, and government entities both directly and through reseller partners. The company's toolsets, data content, and rules engines plug and play with electronic medical record, practice management, and hospital information systems to help their customers comply with the latest healthcare policies, standards, and directives.

Additional information can be found by visiting www.alphaii.com, Twitter and LinkedIn.

CONTACT:

Renée Durrance

Alpha II

(850) 402-3523

Renee.Durrance@alphaii.com

SOURCE: Alpha II

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/596826/Alpha-II-Announces-Todd-Doze-as-New-Chief-Executive-Officer